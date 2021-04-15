SPI International Launches FightBox In Denmark

SPI/FilmBox secured its first distribution deal with the Danish pay-TV and broadband provider Waoo.

As part of the agreement, SPI’s FightBox channel is available to Waoo subscribers, as of March 30, 2021. FightBox covers live events for combat sports and multi-discipline mixed martial arts. Its programming includes Fight Exclusive Night, Cage Fury Fighting Championship, King of Kings Hero’s World Series, and more.

Georgina Twiss, MD Western Europe and Africa at SPI International, remarked, “At SPI, we continue to invest and expand our reach in Europe and are delighted to start a partnership with Waoo for FightBox, a product which we believe will resonate well with combat sports enthusiasts in Denmark, as it does around the region, with its content slate dedicated to the best MMA programming from all over the world.”

Mette Wenneberg Dinsen, head of TV Content at Waoo, “We are always seeking to push the limits of our customers’ expectations by providing Denmark’s widest range of sports and entertainment. We know that sports play an important role when customers need to choose TV provider. FightBox is a perfect fit to our strategy, and we are excited about our partnership with SPI International.”