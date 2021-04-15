GMA Network Reveals Programming Lineup

GMA Network announced its lineup of nearly 100 new programs that will be shown in the coming months.

Produced by GMA Entertainment Group, Legal Wives (pictured) will soon debut. The cultural drama series stars Dennis Trillo as Ishmael, a Maranaw Muslim royalty who has three wives.

Drama series I Can See You returns for season two, with new stories such as “On My Way To You,” “#Future,” and “The Lookout.”

Additional titles include romance drama I Left My Heart in Sorsogon, drama series The World Between Us, and the out-of-the-box concept Love. Die. Repeat.

The GMA Afternoon Prime programming block sees the remake of the classic movie Nagbabagang Luha. More Afternoon Prime series include Ang Dalawang Ikaw and Las Hermanas, among others.