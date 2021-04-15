Bomanbridge Media Acquires ‘My Childhood, My Country’

Bomanbridge Media acquired the documentary feature My Childhood, My Country: 20 Years in Afghanistan.

Produced by Seventh Art Productions, the coming-of-age film follows an eight-year-old boy Mir over 20 troubled years. The film’s directors Phil Grabsky and Shoaib Sharifi were the first filmmakers in Afghanistan after the fall of the Taliban in 2001, and they have been filming there ever since. The remarkable 20-year project allows viewers from around the world to watch Mir grow up over the years since the American/NATO invasion of Afghanistan.

Bomanbridge will exclusively handle worldwide distribution. The Singapore-based distribution company launched the title this week at Digital MIPTV.

Sonia Fleck, CEO of Bomanbridge Media, commented, “We worked with the filmmakers previously on sales for The Boy Who Plays on the Buddhas of Bamiyan and we are honored to be entrusted with the global distribution of this long-awaited film. So many broadcasters asked, ‘What became of Mir?’ Now that President Biden officially announced the full withdrawal of American troops by the 20th anniversary of 9/11 later this year, our film really does give viewers the chance to see what the last 20 years have been like for Afghanistan, through the eyes of Mir, a young boy during the 2001 invasion, now a man trying to make a life for himself in the aftermath.”