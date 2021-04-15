All3Media International Signs On To ‘Eating With Your Enemy’

All3Media International teamed up with Animo TV and Virgin Media Television to represent Eating with your Enemy.

Originally produced by Animo TV, Eating with your Enemy places people with totally different views together to have meaningful conversations in real life. While the pair meet in a restaurant, they are watched by a team of psychologists observe and analyze their encounter. The format successfully launched on Virgin Media One.

All3Media International will oversee global sales for the factual format as well as the finished series.

Debbie Thornton, executive producer at Animo TV, remarked, “Eating with your Enemy has proved a huge hit for Virgin Media One and has certainly sparked debate across Ireland – so we’re pleased to partner with All3Media International to get more countries talking.”

Nick Smith, EVP Formats at All3Media International, said, “We’re very confident that Animo TV’s timely new format will resonate as well in the international market as it has done with viewers in Ireland. Eating with your Enemy offers a simple premise that’s easy to adapt, yet the result is powerful television that sparks important conversations – not just between the participants but also among viewers at home.”