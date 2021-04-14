VIS Reveals Two New Co-Productions With Marc Anthony’s Magnus Studios

ViacomCBS International Studios (VIS), a division of ViacomCBS, unveiled two new co-productions with Magnus Studios.

Liked and Gloria Quiere Saberlo Todo are the first projects to come out of the first-look deal between VIS and Magnus Studios. The titles were announced at MIPTV, during the digital keynote conversation between Marc Anthony and JC Acosta, president of ViacomCBS International Studios & Networks Americas.

Written and directed by Gabriela Tagliavini, Liked is a comedy about a millennial who is obsessed with getting likes from her social media posts, and she even goes so far as to tell lies to gain more fame.

Developed and produced by VIS, Magnus Studios, Juan José Campanella’s Mundoloco Animation Studios, and Laguno Media, Gloria Quiere Saberlo Todo is an animated children’s series that depicts an eight-year-old alpaca. Her adventures begin in her grandmother’s home in Lanugo, where she will meet great friends and new challenges.