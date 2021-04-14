Televisa And Univision Announce Merger

Televisa and Univision announced a landmark deal that sees the two companies merging their media, content, and production assets.

The combined business, Televisa-Univision, will hold the largest long-form library in Spanish-language media. The resulting business boasts a strong portfolio of IP and global sports rights, in addition to a prolific Spanish-language production infrastructure. Televisa will supply its four free-to-air channels, 27 pay-TV network channels and stations, the Videocine movie studio, and the Blim tv SVoD service.

Emilio Azcárraga, executive chairman of the Televisa Board of Directors, commented, “Together, Televisa-Univision can more aggressively pursue innovation and growth through digital platforms as the industry continues to evolve. Our new investors at the SoftBank Latin America Fund, Google and The Raine Group are just as excited about the opportunities presented by this combination.”

Wade Davis, CEO of Univision, stated, “This transformative combination brings together the leading network serving U.S. Spanish-language audiences with the leading media platform in Mexico powered by the most powerful Spanish-language content engine in the world.”