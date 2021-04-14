Distribution360 Adds New Kids And Family Content

Distribution360 expanded its growing kids’ and family catalogue with new titles.

D360 is entering scripted content with The Parker Andersons and Amelia Parker, a family-viewing scripted concept featuring a diverse, newly blended family across two interconnected sitcoms. The Parker Andersons depicts the family that comes together when Tony Parker marries Cleo Anderson, creating a family of six with their own kids. The coming-of-age series Amelia Parker is told from the perspective of Tony’s daughter. The project is produced by marblemedia and Beachwood Canyon Productions.

The international content business also extended its partnerships with Skyship Entertainment and GAPC Entertainment with new kids’ series acquisitions. From Skyship, D360 picked up Finny the Shark, Captain Monsterica and The Purple Protector, Captain Seasalt and the ABC Pirates, and Caitie’s Classroom. D360 also added GAPC’s live-action series Where’s My Alphabet and Polkaroo Counts.

In addition to its acquisitions, D360 closed a major package deal with Roku for 500 episodes of Skyship Entertainment titles, including Super Simple Songs, Mr Monkey, Monkey Mechanic, and The Bumble Nums, among others. D360 also sold GAPC’s ScienceXplosion to TV5 Monde in France and marblemedia’s Just Like Mom and Dad to Mi Media International in Brunei.

Diane Rankin, SVP Rights and executive producer at D360, remarked, “We are truly excited to be breaking into scripted and thrilled that we get to make this debut with such a warm, funny, and innovative project as The Parker Andersons and Amelia Parker.”

Rankin added, “We are also delighted to extend our relationships with Skyship Entertainment and GAPC Entertainment. As these new deals demonstrate, our existing catalogue of Skyship and GAPC content continues to sell well around the world, and we are in no doubt that these six new titles will also be much in demand by broadcasters and platforms keen to find entertaining new ways to help young children learn and grow.