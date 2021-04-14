Can’t Stop Signs Multi-Territory Development Deal With Banijay

Banijay inked a multi-territory development deal with Can’t Stop Media for Mystery Duets.

The new agreement between Banijay and Can’t Stop spans Brazil, India, Mexico, New Zealand, Russia, and Portugal, among other territories. The announcement follows the first round of deals with ITV Studios, MTV3, Vincent TV, and Blu Yazmine in 12 territories.

Mystery Duets was recently greenlit for additional episodes by TF1 in France, where the show launched February 26, 2021.

Created and produced by DMLSTV, Mystery Duets features the most famous singers and celebrities singing a duet without knowing who they are performing with. Once they reach the middle of the song, the performers discover each other’s identities.

Matthieu Porte, co-founder of Can’t Stop Media, commented, “Mystery Duets was highly talked about in the industry, well-ahead of its launch. The premiere lived up to its promise in terms of production value, emotion, and ratings! We are really happy French viewers will get new opportunities to play along and enjoy such fantastic duets and can’t wait to see which country will be next out of the 20 where the show is being developed.”

Carlotta Rossi-Spencer, head of Formats Acquisition at Banijay, added, “With COVID affecting everyone around the world, viewers continue to seek out entertaining, escapist and above all, fun shows. Mystery Duets ticks all these boxes and is one for the whole family to engage with together — another key trend we’re seeing in audiences. In partnership with our talented teams globally, I’ve no doubt we can ramp this format up further across international screens.”