ATV’s ‘Hercai’ To Air On Telemundo In U.S.

ATV Distribution confirmed that Hercai will premiere on Telemundo in the U.S.

Hercai follows the relationship between Reyyan and Miran. After just one night of wedded bliss, secrets are revealed that will test their love. The Turkish drama series has been a success in Latin America, with launches in Chile, Panama, and Puerto Rico, among others.

Hercai will soon air on Telemundo under the title Hercai: Amor y Venganza.