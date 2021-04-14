Andrew Haber 1965-2021

This is the terse, yet sad statement that Fred Haber, founding president of the New Jersey-based Alfred Haber Distribution, sent out: “It is with deep sadness that I share with you news of the sudden passing of my nephew and beloved business associate, Andrew Haber.” Andrew passed away peacefully from a heart attack on April 9, 2021. He was 56 years old.

Andrew, a 25-year industry veteran, oversaw sales for Alfred Haber Distribution in various territories throughout the world, including Latin America, Asia and Europe. He had a large network of industry friends from all over the globe he met during the course of his travels.

Added Fred: “Andrew never met a stranger! His professionalism, kind words, magnetic smile and caring personality touched all he met, and will not be forgotten. Andrew will be sorely missed by us all.”

Andrew’s title was VP and head of sales for Asia and South America. He graduated in 1987 at the University of South Florida with a degree in Criminal Justice.