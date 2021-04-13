Warner Bros. Acquires Global Rights To ‘How To Buy A Baby’

Warner Bros. International Television Production (WBITVP) and LoCo Motion Pictures signed a new deal for the global rights, excluding Canada, to How To Buy A Baby.

Created by Wendy Litner and originally produced by LoCo Motion Pictures for CBC in Canada, How To Buy A Baby follows a couple who are struggling to conceive a baby, even with the help of doctors and medical professionals. The series presents a marriage under pressure while displaying how much a couple will go through for a bundle of joy.

WBITVP Sweden has adapted the format under the title Alla Utom Vi (Everyone But Us) for the Discovery+ platform in Sweden. A second season has also been commissioned.

Andrew Zein, SVP Creative Format Development and Sales at WBITVP, stated, “We’re delighted to be working with Lauren and her company LoCo Motion to bring this fantastic dramatic comedy to our broadcast partners and their audiences around the world. It’s a show that is perfect for this time – genuine, honest and richly humorous. More and more we’re seeing audiences attracted to real and relatable stories and characters through a comedy lens – something that this format really delivers.”

Lauren Corber (pictured), founder and president of LoCo Motion Pictures, commented, “We’re thrilled to be expanding our partnership with WBITVP to bring this unique, honest and compelling comedy to the international market. Tackling contemporary and universal themes, How To Buy A Baby is an authentic and entertaining story that engages the audience from beginning to end. Wendy has done such an incredible job of balancing the humor and the heartache in a way that is so relatable. We receive daily messages from our Canadian viewers about how meaningful the series is to them and we’re so excited for the opportunity to bring this story to audiences around the world.”