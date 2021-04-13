Up The Ladder: FilmRise

FilmRise brought on Jonitha Keymoore to serve as senior director of Global Acquisitions.

In her new role, Keymoore will develop new multi-territory film and television acquisition opportunities, and she will work across existing content partners to help build the company’s growing global licensing and distribution business. She previously served as senior director of Content Acquisitions at ViacomCBS, where she acquired content and worked with studios such as Sony, Disney, and NBCUniversal, among others. In the past, she also served as director of Distribution at Konami Cross Media, overseeing the anime property Yu-Gi-Oh!

Max Einhorn, senior vice president of Acquisitions & Co-Productions at FilmRise, commented, “We are thrilled to have Jonitha join the FilmRise team. Her impressive and extensive background managing important brands and acquiring for globally-known networks and streaming services will certainly allow FilmRise to continue its strategy to be the key content supplier for streamers and fuel growth for the FilmRise Streaming Network.”