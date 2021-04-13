SPI International’s Gametoon and FightBox Head To Portugal

SPI/FilmBox continues to expand its channel footprint in Europe.

SPI’s long-standing partner Nowo in Portugal will include Gametoon and FightBox in its basic and extended basic packages, respectively. Gametoon features gaming content created by gaming and esports enthusiasts. FightBox showcases combat sports live events and multi-discipline mixed martial arts coverage.

In its basic and extended basic packages, Nowo also carries other channels from SPI’s portfolio, including FunBox UHD, Fast&FunBox, FashionBox, DocuBox, and FilmBox Arthouse.

Georgina Twiss, MD of Western Europe and Africa, commented, “We are delighted to broaden our agreement with Nowo to include more exciting content from Gametoon and FightBox for gaming and mixed martial arts enthusiasts of all ages. This deal emphasizes our commitment to providing versatile content that appeals to a wide range of tastes and needs.”