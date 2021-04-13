MISTCO Sells ‘The Great Seljuks’ In MENA

MISTCO confirmed that The Great Seljuks: Guardians of Justice will air in MENA through beIN Media Group.

Produced by Akli Film for TRT, the historical drama series portrays an epic journey of love, secrets, and struggle. The series follows Sultan Meliksah, who was forced upon the throne and had to give up custody of his son, Sencer. Years later, Sencer returns to serve as a bodyguard without his father’s knowledge.

In addition to its broadcast on TRT, The Great Seljuks is available on HilalPlay. The series will soon launch in countries across Asia and Europe. More deals and sales will be announced at a later date.

Aysegul Tuzun, managing director of MISTCO, remarked, “MENA is always a key region for Turkish dramas and our company has been quite active in this territory from the start. There is great interest in not only our historical dramas but also our modern dramas such as Golden Cage, which was successfully transmitted via Aljadeed TV in Lebanon, and The Circle will be available in the region with Arabic dubbing as well.”