All3Media Secures Deals For ‘The Drowning’

All3Media International closed deals across the Americas, Europe, and Australasia for The Drowning.

Produced by Unstoppable Film & Television, in association with All3Media International, The Drowning follows Jodie, who catches sight of a teenage boy she is convinced is her missing son. Her spark of hope takes her down a dangerous and transgressive path to the edge of reason.

All3Media International signed a deal with Sundance Now and Acorn TV to make the thriller available across the U.S., Canada, and South America.

The independent distributor also struck a drama package deal with C More Entertainment for Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden. The deal covers The Drowning, The Deceived, Blood, Mrs Wilson, Strangers, and The Sounds.

In addition, Sky Network Television scored a digital rights acquisition of The Drowning for New Zealand, and Hellenic Telecommunications picked up TV/SVoD rights for Greece. Lastly, Dazzler Media acquired DVD rights for the U.K. and Eire.

Sally Habbershaw, EVP, Americas at All3Media International, stated, “We’re delighted to see this buzz result in an initial round of deals in key territories, including a simultaneous Sundance Now/Acorn broadcast that will ensure the drama reaches the maximum number of viewers across their broad audience space. Channel 5 achieved impressive ratings when The Drowning made its debut earlier this year and we’re looking forward to similar success as this intriguing thriller rolls out worldwide.”