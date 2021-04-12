SPI: The Ultimate Content Hub For Audiences, Distributors

SPI International is working diligently to create cutting-edge products that aim to provide a well-rounded entertainment experience for the increasingly tech-savvy consumer while making quality content easier to access and discover.

As part of the company’s digital expansion strategy, SPI recently unveiled its new and enhanced streaming service FilmBox+, which combines the lean-back and on-demand viewing experiences by making thematic live channels and a large selection of VoD content available simultaneously on one platform. Consumers can access the service at filmbox.com directly or through the FilmBox+ app on connected devices such as smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs. SPI’s new ad-based digital product Filmstream has also been gaining traction among industry leaders such as Samsung TV Plus on which Filmstream is currently available in the U.K., Australia, and India.

SPI has also been operating the Film1 brand of pay-movie channels and on-demand service in the Netherlands for the past two years and has recently made the service available through Amazon Prime Video Channels in the Netherlands, which enables more viewers to access Film1’s premium content. The company is currently working on fine-tuning its app DIZI, which lets viewers across the world watch a handpicked selection of the best Turkish series from major producers on demand. The app will soon be introduced to the market and aims to capture the hearts of drama lovers and Turkish series enthusiasts across the globe.

SPI’s overall goal is to become the ultimate content hub for both audiences and distributors alike. SPI continues to form strategic alliances with key companies in the industry to become a one-stop content aggregator for distributors who would like to reach all kinds of platforms, from industry leaders like IMDb, Amazon, iTunes, and Chili.TV to other smaller but high-potential platforms around the globe. The number of titles in SPI’s catalog has increased exponentially in the past year and it now includes more localized content for markets such as CEE, CIS, the U.K., Benelux, Scandinavia, Spain, Portugal, Turkey, Africa, and LatAm. One of the most recent highlights from SPI’s catalog is Axis Sally, the soon-to-be-released Al Pacino movie for which SPI has secured the rights in CEE territories, Africa, Israel, Benelux, Italy, the U.K., France, Germany, Scandinavia, CIS, and Turkey.

In terms of sales and acquisitions, SPI continues to diversify its portfolio of titles spanning all genres, from action to family, from documentaries to 4K to cover the programming needs of all clients. Sales agents at SPI are looking forward to meeting their clients face-to-face again but they frequently schedule online meetings with them to stay connected, sending them screeners to watch online in their own time. As these are very dynamic times, SPI executives are carefully adjusting their windowing strategies accordingly in order to be able to respond to the needs of every player in each territory. The company continues to be on the lookout for new opportunities to develop its business, form new partnerships, and acquire fresh programming.