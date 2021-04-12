Warner Bros. Secures Rights To Nippon TV’s ‘Sokkuri Sweets’ In Netherlands

Warner Bros. International Television Production (WBITVP) and Nippon TV signed a deal for the hit gameshow format Sokkuri Sweets.

Nippon TV’s Sokkuri Sweets features celebrities who must distinguish whether assorted objects are sweets and pastries. Top pastry chefs will create masterpieces that look like a shoe, plant, or a doorknob, leaving the celebrities to guess whether it’s real or fake.

As part of the agreement, WBITVP will develop and produce a local version for the Netherlands. WBITVP’s production company BlazHoffski began producing an adaptation titled Showcolade, which showcases leading chocolatiers from the country. The local adaptation will air on NPO1 starting April 18, 2021.

Mikiko Nishiyama, managing director of International Business Development for Nippon TV, said, “It is an immense honor to once again have WBITVP embrace another one of our crazy, Japanese game shows and deliver it to the world, not long after the phenomenal launch of Mute it! on SBS6 in the Netherlands this March. I have no doubt that Showcolade will have great success in the Netherlands and provide an entertaining treat to viewers with its sweet surprises and laughter as the chocolatiers make their country proud on this global stage.”