ViacomCBS International Studios Starts Filming ‘Los Enviados’

ViacomCBS International Studios (VIS) began filming Los Enviados, a new series from director and screenwriter Juan José Campanella.

Produced with Campanella’s 100 Bares, Los Enviados follows two priests who travel to Mexico to investigate alleged miraculous healings from another priest. Upon arrival, the two discover that the priest has disappeared. The cast includes Miguel Ángel Silvestre, Luis Gerardo Mendez, and the special participation of Irene Azuela.

Los Enviados comes out of a first-look deal between VIS and Campanellla. The series will premiere on Paramount+ in Latin America in 2021.