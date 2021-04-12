Up The Ladder: TLN Media Group

TLN Media Group brought on Eva Lonoza to serve in the role of senior affiliates manager.

With her extensive media industry experience in affiliate sales and distribution, Lonoza will steer affiliate marketing efforts and develop new growth strategies for the company’s channels and content.

Aldo Di Felice, president of TLN Media Group, commented, “We welcome Eva to the team. Her ability to establish and maintain strong partnerships will help us build our traditional and new media opportunities.”