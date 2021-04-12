FilmRise To Co-Produce ‘Meet, Marry, Murder’ With FirstLookTV

FilmRise revealed its new co-production, Meet, Marry, Murder Hosted by Michelle Trachtenberg, with FirstLookTV.

Meet, Marry, Murder is a true-crime docu-series exploring tragic love stories that led to murder. Trachtenberg will take viewers through dozens of tragic love stories. The series also features interviews with witnesses and revisits meaningful locations to each case.

FilmRise will distribute the series for TV, SVoD, and AVoD exclusively in North America, and Abacus Media Rights (AMR) will distribute the series outside of North America.

Executive producers on the show include Will Hanrahan, Gillian Carter, Michelle Trachtenberg, Danny Fisher, and Max Einhorn.

Max Einhorn, SVP of Acquisitions and Co-Productions at FilmRise, commented, “Meet, Marry, Murder is our second original true-crime series production. We are confident that this new program will quickly become a fan favorite and a great addition to the growing FilmRise library much like our recent production, Bloodline Detectives Hosted by Nancy Grace.”

Trachtenberg added, “I am a big fan of the true-crime documentary genre and have been looking for the right project to align with. Working with FilmRise and FirstLookTV on Meet, Marry, Murder allows me to share this guilty pleasure with others.”