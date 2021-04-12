AMC Networks Picks Up ‘Spy City’

AMC Networks picked up Spy City, a spy thriller series produced by Leonine’s Odeon Fiction and Miramax TV.

Co-produced by ZDF, Seven Stories, and Wilma Film, in association with Magenta TV, Spy City takes place in Berlin in 1961. The series follows Fielding Scott, who has been sent by a clandestine division within the Secret Intelligence Service of Great Britain to find out who is giving away the secrets of the Western powers. The series stars Dominic Cooper in the lead role, alongside a cast that includes Leonie Benesch, Adrian Lukis, and Johanna Wokalek, among others.

Spy City will premiere on the streaming service AMC+ in the U.S. on April 15, 2021. ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group oversees global sales for the series.