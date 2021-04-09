Up The Ladder: FilmRise

FilmRise promoted Melissa Wohl to senior vice president, head of Sales.

Wohl will continue to lead the company’s domestic and international sales activities across broadcast and digital platforms. She joined the company in 2017 as head of Sales. Since then, she has served a pivotal role in establishing ongoing relationships with top streaming services, including Pluto TV, Tubi, Xumo, Rakuten, and Samsung TV Plus, among others.

Danny Fisher, CEO of FilmRise, remarked, “Melissa’s insight and knowledge of the broadcast and digital industry has been instrumental to FilmRise’s exponential growth within the past 4 years. Her leadership has allowed the company to move into exciting territories and platforms and we look forward to her leading us into new directions.”