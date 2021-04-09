SPI International Delivers Channels To Angola And Mozambique

SPI International signed a deal with digital satellite TV provider ZAP to deliver channels from SPI’s portfolio to Angola and Mozambique.

The deal includes access to gaming channel Gametoon, new music channel 360 TuneBox, fashion and lifestyle channel FashionBox, combat sports and multi-discipline mixed martial arts channel FightBox, arthouse movie channel FilmBox Arthouse, and action-packed adrenaline sports channel Fast&FunBox.

Georgina Twiss, MD Western Europe & Africa at SPI International, commented, “We are delighted to build on our presence in the African continent and especially happy to start this partnership with ZAP, the leading operator in Angola and Mozambique. We are excited to see such positive reactions to our channels from the African audience and strongly believe that SPI’s new additions will enrich the ZAP channel offering and engage with audiences who enjoy gaming, music, lifestyle, adrenaline sports, MMA and classical films.”

José Carlos Lourenço, CEO at ZAP, added, “This partnership with SPI reinforces the commitment that ZAP has with our subscribers, to offer the best content in the world. We’re convinced that SPI channels can help in this matter. The contents quality, originality and irreverence of the channels make this partnership an important step for ZAP to continue offering innovative and revolutionary channels in the market.”