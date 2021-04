MISTCO Adds ‘Once Upon A Time in Cyprus’ To Catalogue

MISTCO secured the distribution rights to Once Upon A Time In Cyprus.

Produced by TMC Film for TRT1, the new Turkish drama is about a nation’s struggle for independence, revolving around the shattered and interrupted love stories set in the pastoral landscape of an island in the south of Turkey. The series has seen positive reception in its Thursday night ratings and was trending on social media due to its acclaimed cast.