Acorn TV Picks Up ‘Midsomer Murders’ S22 From All3Media International

Acorn TV obtained the exclusive SVoD and U.S. premiere rights to the new season of Midsomer Murders in a deal with All3Media International.

The first two feature-length episodes of Midsomer Murders’ 22nd season will premiere on the AMC Networks streaming service on April 19, 2021. Inspired by the novels of Caroline Graham, the ongoing series follows Detective Chief Barnaby and Detective Sergeant Winter as they investigate homicides, blackmail, greed, and betrayal in England’s most murderous county. The first 21 seasons of the show are also available on Acorn TV.

Matthew Graham, general manager of Acorn TV, commented, “Midsomer Murders remains one of the most popular mystery series of all-time and is beloved by our subscribers, so Acorn TV is thrilled to exclusively offer new episodes on April 19th, as soon as they are available, as well as four more mysteries later this year. Given the importance of this series to the mystery genre and British television lovers worldwide, we know fans have been anxiously awaiting the new season, so we’re excited to be the only place in the U.S. to watch all 22 seasons.”