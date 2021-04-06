TV France International’s Le Rendez-Vous Docs Runs Until April 11

TV France International presented its latest market, Le Rendez-Vous Docs, on March 18, 2021.

Thus far, the virtual market has been positively received, with 456 visitors and more than 1,000 visits to the online platform. In addition, 1,886 program consultations have been made using the dedicated screening room, Screenopsis, with 95 percent of programs consulted.

The organization reported that 24 exporting companies participated, as well 162 buyers from 38 countries. The top four programs in terms of numbers of views were Lil’ Buck from Federation Entertainment, The Story of Freddie Mercury from Lukarn, Top of the Rocks from Terranoa, and Flying Knights, planes in wartime from INA.

All content on the Le Rendez-Vous Docs platform will be available up through April 11.

Sarah Hemar, executive director of TV France, remarked, “With the first edition of Le Rendez-Vous Docs online on March 18, TV France International enabled its members to present nearly 200 ambitious new French programs and projects to more than 160 buyers and commissioning editors from 38 different countries.”

Hemar continued, “The current situation requires agility, and this brand-new market entirely dedicated to French documentaries was organized in just two months. We felt it was particularly important to do it during a period in which the events that usually allow members to highlight the quality and diversity of the sector were being cancelled one after the other due to the health crisis.”