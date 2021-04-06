Jean-Claude Mourlevat Wins 2021 Astrid Lindgren Memorial Award

Dandelooo announced that children’s author Jean-Claude Mourlevat has been honored by the 2021 Astrid Lindgren Memorial Award.

Mourlevat’s novel La rivière à l’envers, published by Editis Group, has sold more than one million copies worldwide. In France, Canal+ commissioned Dandelooo to develop and produce an animated adaptation of Mourlevat’s novel. Titled The Upside Down River and directed by Paul Leluc, the animation series follows Hannah’s search for water drops from the Qjar river in order to heal her sacred bird.

Dandelooo’s Ooolala will produce in cooperation with Canal+ Family. Dandelooo will oversee worldwide distribution.

Emmanuèle Pétry Sirvin, co-founder of Dandelooo, said, “My partner at Dandelooo, Jean Baptiste and I are extremely excited and proud to have this unique opportunity to adapt this wonderful story, enhanced by an original design from the talented Chloé Cruchaudet and Thomas Reteuna.”