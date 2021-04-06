Gusto Worldwide Media Launches Gusto TV On TVPlayer US

Gusto Worldwide Media rolled out Gusto TV on TVPlayer US, the new premium SVoD service from Alchimie.

Currently, TVPlayer features more than 30 English-language channels covering several genres. Gusto TV will showcase curated, food-focused programming, with titles such as Cook Like a Chef, Flour Power (pictured), and Crate to Plate.

Chris Knight, CEO and president of Gusto Worldwide Media, commented, “Gusto TV is and always has been a place where food lovers can come together. Diverse, high-quality food programming is our passion. Seeing that joy shared in new regions and languages is what it’s all about!”

Frederic Rossignol, chief content and licensing officer at Alchimie, added, “Gusto TV is a fantastic addition to our TVPlayer US platform, bringing the best in food and creativity to passionate channel subscribers who are hungry for professionally made, food-related programs to inspire and entertain them.”