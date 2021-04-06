Dr. Richard Haass To Keynote At NATPE Virtual: News Television

NATPE announced that Richard Haass, president of the Council on Foreign Relations, will present the opening keynote of NATPE Virtual: News Television.

NATPE Virtual: News Television will feature keynotes, fireside chats, and panel discussions on a range of topics, from news franchises and streaming to sponsorship sales and different news concentrations. The free event will take place on April 20, 2021, with ABC News Transportation Correspondent Gio Benitez as host. Participating companies include AccuWeather, Axios, CNN, Newsmax, PBS, and Tubi.

The one-day event will also feature the inaugural NATPE News Awards. Greg Kelly will be recognized for his work as an anchor, and PBS Newshour will be celebrated for its excellence as a news program.

JP Bommel, president and CEO of NATPE, stated, “News is at the core of the television experience, and we are thrilled to bring together such great minds as we dig into how the space is changing as the industry evolves.”