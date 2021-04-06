Acorn TV Rolls Out On Amazon Prime Video Channels In Spain

Acorn TV launched on Amazon Prime Video Channels in Spain as an add-on subscription.

At launch, the Acorn TV channel showcases a range of drama, mystery, and comedy series from the U.K., Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, and Canada. The content will be available with Castilian dubbing and subtitled versions.

Among its drama offering, Acorn TV showcases the popular Doc Martin, the Irish production Striking Out, and the adaptation Agatha’s Christie’s Partners in Crime, among others. British comedy programming features Dectectorists (pictured) as well as Kingdom. In addition, mystery content includes George Gently, Foyle’s War, and the first seasons of Agatha Christie’s Poirot.

Acorn TV will also make available Inspector Morse starting April 8, and 19-2 will be available on April 15.

Matthew Graham, general manager at Acorn TV, said, “Acorn TV has been remarkably successful at bringing some of the most iconic and critically acclaimed international mysteries and drama series to subscribers worldwide, so we’re very excited to expand our distribution in Spain with our partners at Amazon Prime Video.”