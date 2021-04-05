ViacomCBS Networks International Acquires Chilevision

ViacomCBS Networks International agreed to buy Chilevisión from WarnerMedia.

With its latest acquisition, the ViacomCBS division strengthens its presence in Latin America while expanding its streaming business with a new library of premium content. The acquisition covers all of Chilevisión’s brands and assets, as well as the network’s free-to-air television network. Juan “JC” Acosta, president of ViacomCBS International Studios and Networks Americas, will oversee Chilevisión.

Raffaele Annecchino, president and CEO of ViacomCBS Networks International, commented, “Latin America is one of the world’s fastest-growing streaming markets, and Chilevisión will be a key driver of our accelerated streaming strategy in the region. Chilevisión is an extraordinary addition to our existing business in Latin America and will fortify ViacomCBS’s position as a premier Spanish language content producer.”