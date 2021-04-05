SAG Award Winners Announced

The Screen Actors Guild Awards aired yesterday, April 4, 2021, on TNT and TBS.

In the Television Movie or Limited Series category, Mark Ruffalo and Anya Taylor-Joy won for their respective roles in I Know This Much Is True and The Queen’s Gambit. Jason Bateman in Ozark and Gillian Anderson in The Crown were honored in the Drama Series category.

The Comedy Series winners for outstanding performances were Jason Sudeikis in Ted Lasso and Catherine O’Hara in Schitt’s Creek.

The cast of The Crown was recognized with Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, while the cast of Schitt’s Creek was honored in the Comedy Series category.

Find the complete list of winners here.