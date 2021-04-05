Owen Simon 1928-2021

Owen Simon, a well-regarded public relations executive for Westinghouse and Group W Productions, passed away in Los Angeles on April 2, 2021. He was 93. He was noted for his kindness and wit in the industry. Simon retired in 1997, after 40 years in the industry.

Raised in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania, Simon started at Pittsburgh radio stations KQV and KDKA. He was promoted to publicity manager of KDKA in 1957.

He later moved to Group W Productions (CBS) in New York and rose to publicity chief in 1977. He headed west in 1978 after The Mike Douglas Show moved to Los Angeles.

He received the Hall of Fame Award and Promax Lifetime Achievement Industry Award which recognized his contributions to creative services.

He finished out his career working as an executive and consultant at CBS’ Eyemark Entertainment.

He is survived by a son Ed and daughters Mathy and Melissa, as well as five grandsons.

His funeral services will be held on Zoom today at 1 p.m. PDT.