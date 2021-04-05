Cloud 21 And Kultura PR Present ‘Global Content Creators 2021’ Showcase

Cloud 21 PR International and Kultura PR International will present the inaugural installment of “Global Content Creators Showcase 2021” on April 13, 2021.

The special event will feature an all-female panel and will be held virtually during MIPTV 2021. The by-invitation only event will feature Anna Fishbeyn, founder and president of XOFeminist Productions and Anteriya Films; Eva Lanska, London-based director and screenwriter; Christina Rose, CEO and co-founder of MirrorWater Entertainment; Eileen Tasca, managing director of Alien Films and Task Films; with British filmmaker Kate Rees Davies as moderator.

Nicole Muj, founder of Kultura PR International, commented, “Since the pandemic began, we have taken our special events online, which has proven to be extremely successful. So much so, we decided to launch our new franchise, the Global Content Creators Showcase during the time of MIP-TV. We’re delighted to share the amazing works and projects of our all-female panel with the international entertainment community.”

Gotham Chandna, president of Cloud 21 International, added, “We have curated a truly impressive panel of women filmmakers and producers for our inaugural event. We have found that taking these events online expands our audience thousandfold. In the future when things open up again, we definitely plan to incorporate a virtual aspect to our live events.”