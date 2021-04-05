AMC’s ‘The Walking Dead’ Debuts Final Season In August

The eleventh and final season of AMC’s The Walking Dead will start airing on August 22, 2021.

Produced by AMC Studios, the flagship series returns with eight new episodes, as part of a 24-episode story arc. The Walking Dead continues to be the top series on basic cable for the twelfth consecutive year. Executive producers include Scott M. Gimple, Angela Kang, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, Dave Alpert, Greg Nicotero, Joseph Incaprera, and Denise Huth.

Angela Kang, showrunner and executive producer of The Walking Dead, remarked, “Coming off of the six additional episodes for Season 10, which focused on smaller, character-driven stories, we’re excited to kick off Season 11 bigger than ever.”

Scott M. Gimple, chief content officer of TWD Universe, stated, “The final chapter of The Walking Dead begins with eight action-packed episodes that will feature the massive scope and scale fans have come to expect from TWD Universe, and I’m thrilled to share that fans won’t have to wait long for these incredible new episodes to debut this summer.”