Up The Ladder: Lightbox

Lightbox brought on Alexis Gomez-Garcia to serve as VP of Development.

Gomez-Garcia will work to boost the company’s slate of returning series, limited series, and feature documentaries for broadcasters and streamers. She previously served as senior director of Development at Critical Content.

In addition, the company promoted Suzanne Lavery (pictured) to SVP, Unscripted. Based out of the company’s London office, Lavery’s responsibilities will be expanded to overseeing Lightbox’s premium limited series for the international marketplace.

Simon Chinn and Jonathan Chinn, co-founders of Lightbox, stated, “As we begin the next stage of Lightbox’s evolution, we are thrilled to welcome Alexis, who brings a first-rate track record of developing premium content in areas that are both familiar and new, to the company. We are also delighted to recognize Suzanne’s contribution to our success with her promotion. Despite the very difficult circumstances, last year was our most successful yet and we are well placed for 2021 and beyond to push for further growth – plans for which Alexis and Suzanne will be instrumental.”