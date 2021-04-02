Storyboard Studios To Produce ‘Great British Photography Challenge’

BBC Arts commissioned Storyboard Studios to produce Great British Photography Challenge.

Created by Storyboard founder and managing director Natalie Humphreys and format consultant Jon Rowlands, the original format features six amateur photographers on a variety of assignments around the U.K., with guidance from fashion icon and photographer Rankin. Across a month of assignments, the contestants will face 12 different challenges designed to showcase their skill and creativity.

Banijay Rights will distribute both the format and finished series globally.

Natalie Humphreys said, “We set out to make an inclusive series about an art form that so many of us are interested in now, more than ever before. It turned out to be an effortless process to find six very different and brilliant photographers and we consulted with experts to ensure that talent and potential was uppermost in the selection process. We’re proud to bring this contemporary and accessible show to UK audiences and beyond.”