German Film Board Announce 15M Euro Coronavirus Fund

The current coronavirus pandemic has brought the film industry in Germany to a halt. Movie theaters have been shut down, and nearly all film and television production has been paused.

In response, the German federal and state film boards announced plans for a 15 million euro fund to support the country’s production and distribution companies.

Ten million euro has been allocated for emergency aid to state-backed projects that have had to cancel or delay production due to the ongoing pandemic.

In addition, three million euro has been devoted to aid distributors that have been impacted with their titles.