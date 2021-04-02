BritBox North America Picks Up ‘Beechgrove’ And ‘Landward’

BritBox North America acquired the BBC Scotland series Beechgrove and Landward.

Coming from Tern Television, a company part of Zinc Media, Beechgrove (pictured) began airing on April 1, 2021. The gardening series will first be shown on BBC Scotland, followed by BBC Two in the U.K. It will then be available to BritBox North America subscribers.

BBC Studios’ Landward will be available starting April 15. The countryside magazine series will similarly air first on BBC Scotland, followed by screenings on BBC One Scotland and BBC Two, then BritBox North America.

Louise Thornton, head of Commissioning at BBC Scotland, remarked, “Both Beechgrove and Landward have been loved by the Scottish audience for decades and now viewers across Canada and the USA are going to be able to enjoy their expertise in Scottish flora, fields, foodstuffs and fauna.”

Harry Bell, managing director of Tern Television, part of Zinc Media, said, “Beechgrove has always led the way in gardening TV. It’s a show of firsts; the first to pioneer garden makeovers, hands on horticulture and topical tips. From our small Scottish base in Aberdeen we’ve grown the brand into a weekly TV ‘must watch’ across the UK so bring on Beechgrove America!”