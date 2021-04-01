Universal Cinergia Works On Original Production Tracks For ‘Nina & Olga’

Universal Cinergia announced the company’s highlights this spring season.

The dubbing studio is currently at work on creating the original voices for Nina & Olga, the co-production from Mondo TV Iberoamerica and Enanimation. The animated series will premiere on Rai Play and Rai Yoyo in Italy later in the year.

Gema Lopez, COO of Universal Cinergia, remarked, “This project has been a delight to work on. We have been collaborating very closely with the creative team of Mondo TV. Based on the characters’ description, our team makes the creative choices and selects the voices that will better fit each character. Bringing a character to life through providing the original voices is highly rewarding, and we are very proud of this work!”

Lopez added, “We are happy to be able to offer this service to the international creative community, and we plan to continue offering it to global producers, diversifying the types of services we provide.”

Universal Cinergia also completed the English dubbing of the biographical series Isabel (pictured). Produced by MGE, the series tells the story of the best-selling Latin American author Isabel Allende. The series premiered on HBO Max in March 2021.

In addition, Universal Cinergia’s studios in Brazil and Mexico are undergoing TPN (Trusted Partner Network) assessment, a process that involves several content security measures and is required by most major clients. The Miami facilities have also been assessed by TPN.