MISTCO Delivers ‘Resurrection Ertugrul’ Across Malaysia, Colombia, And More

MISTCO confirmed that Resurrection Ertugrul will launch in Malaysia, Colombia, the Fiji Islands, and Latin America.

Produced by Tekden Film for TRT, Resurrection Ertugrul is a historical drama depicting Ertugrul, the father of Osman, the founder of the Ottoman Empire. The series is available in 190 countries on Netflix.

In addition, historical series Filinta will be available through Starzplay in the MENA region.

Aysegul Tuzun, managing director of MISTCO, commented, “Ertugrul is a good example that TRT produces timeless content. For both library and current titles, we have interest from all around the world and expanding in different territories.”