Incendo Receives 10 Nominations At 2021 Canadian Screen Awards

Incendo and its creative partners have been nominated in the 2021 Canadian Screen Awards.

In the Best Direction, TV Movie category, Incendo nominees include Sarah Pellerin for Glass Houses, Caroline Labrèche for Rule of 3, and Anne de Léan for Within These Walls.

For Best Writing in a TV Movie, Barbara Kymlicka and James Philip are nominated for Glass Houses and Rule of 3, respectively.

The Best Lead Performance for a TV Movie category includes Kim Shaw in The Lead and Mark Rendall in No Good Deed.

Additionally, Serge Desrosiers, director of Photography on Within These Walls, is nominated in the Best Photography, Drama category.

Incendo is also nominated for two Best TV Movie awards for the thrillers Glass Houses and No Good Deed. In total, Incendo and its creative partners are recognized for 10 nominations across five major categories.

Glass Houses, Rule of 3, Within These Walls, The Lead, and No Good Deed are all available for streaming on Crave in Canada.