FilmRise Secures Worldwide Distribution To ‘Broken Diamonds’

FilmRise acquired the worldwide distribution rights to Peter Sattler’s Broken Diamonds.

Starring Benjamin Platt, Lola Kirke, and Yvette Nicole Brown, Broken Diamonds is based on writer Steve Waverly’s true-life story of taking care of his older sister with schizophrenia. Produced by Black Label Media, the film follows twenty-something Scott Weaver, who dreams of traveling to Paris to finish his novel. When his father dies, he becomes the legal guardian of his schizophrenic sister, and must deal with his sister’s mental illness unlike he has ever experienced before.

FilmRise will oversee all broadcast and digital distribution for domestic and international territories.

Danny Fisher, CEO of FilmRise, commented, “Written with humor and irony, Broken Diamonds shines a light on a mental illness that affects millions of people and their families. The film presents schizophrenia in a real and tangible way without being too heavy. We hope it opens up a national dialogue about how we as a community can be more sensitive to those who are affected by it and struggling with it.”