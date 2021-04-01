Doug Schwalbe Launches The Co-Production Company

Doug Schwalbe founded the boutique production firm The Co-Production Company.

The Co-Production Company specializes in finance and distribution for high-end international productions. The new venture has received backing from France’s Superprod Group. Additional partners include Pukeko Pictures, August Media, Chatrone, Anima Estudios, and DreamWorks Animation Television.

At launch, Schwalbe has partnered with writer/producer Michael Poryes to develop programming for the international marketplace. He has also secured a multi-series deal with Impact X Capital for African-inspired series with Roye Okupe’s YouNeed Studios. In addition, Schwalbe’s venture will identify marquee IP and creative talent for Superprod’s European production infrastructure.

Before The Co-Production Company, Schwalbe served as senior vice president of Coproduction at DreamWorks Animation Television. He also previously served as executive vice president, managing director at Classic Media.

Schwalbe commented, “I’m thrilled to be working with these wonderful partners on such exciting, original creative content.”

Poryes added, “Doug is the perfect collaborator and always has very smart, constructive ideas and solutions both creatively and business wise. I am delighted to be working with him to explore all the interesting international opportunities in the kids and family space that he is opening up for me.”