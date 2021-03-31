SPI/FilmBox Launches Filmstream In India With Samsung TV Plus

SPI/FilmBox rolled out its ad-based digital product Filmstream in India with Samsung TV Plus.

Filmstream showcases a diverse array of independent and classic movies, from iconic directors such as Hitchcock, Kurosawa, and Fellini. Filmstream has been available on the free Smart TV video service in the region as of March 30, 2021.

Filmstream is also available on Samsung TV Plus in the U.K., and Australia, with more rollouts in the future.

Georgina Twiss, MD Western Europe and Africa at SPI International, said, “We are thrilled to witness the increasing demand for our cutting-edge product Filmstream, designed specifically for those who appreciate the art of cinema. We are excited to bring the specially-curated selection of Filmstream to more territories with Samsung TV Plus, the premium at-home destination for Samsung Smart TV users.”