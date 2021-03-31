Mario Lopez Honored With NAB Television Chairman’s Award

The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) will honor Mario Lopez, two-time Emmy-winning host and actor, with the NAB Television Chairman’s Award.

The NAB TV Chairman’s Award celebrates individuals for their achievement in the television industry. Lopez will be presented with the award on April 13, 2021, during NAB Show Premiere, which will be held on the NAB Amplify platform. In the past, recipients included Kelsey Grammar, Sterling K. Brown, and Terry Crews, among others.

Lopez currently hosts NBC’s Access Hollywood and iHeartMedia’s nationwide radio shows “On With Mario Lopez, “iHeartMedia’s Countdown With Mario Lopez,” and the boxing podcast “The 3 Knock Rule.” He also recently co-created and produced The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia, which tells the story of a Latina robotics engineer.

Emily Barr, NAB Television Board chair, stated, “Through hard work and remarkable talent, Mario Lopez has created a unique brand that has resonated with TV audiences for decades. Likewise, his commitment and success in elevating Latinx stories in Hollywood has had a positive impact, and we are excited to recognize his achievements.”