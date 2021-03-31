Gusto TV Signs Partnership With Samsung TV Plus For New Channel

Gusto Worldwide Media entered a new partnership with Samsung TV Plus to deliver a branded channel in India.

As part of the collaboration, Gusto TV will launch as a branded channel in the region on the free Smart TV video service. Viewers with Samsung Smart TVs will have access to Gusto titles such as DNA Dinners (pictured), One World Kitchen, and Cook Like a Chef.

Chris Knight, CEO and president of Gusto Worldwide Media, stated, “We are excited to continue to grow with Samsung TV and the Samsung TV Plus platform. Gusto has tapped into the zeitgeist of food programming, where entertainment meets necessity, and now Samsung TV Plus viewers in India will get a taste.”