AMR Picks Up Rights To ‘Hollywood Bulldogs’

Abacus Media Rights secured the international sales rights to Hollywood Bulldogs: The Rise and Falls of the Great British Stuntman.

Produced by Canal Cat Films Production in association with Red Rock Entertainment and Verax Films, the forthcoming documentary looks at the small community of British stunt performers who were popular in Hollywood from the 1970s and 80s. Directed by Jon Spira, the film features a cast of stuntmen, including Vic Armstrong, Paul Weston, and Rocky Taylor, among others.

Jonathan Ford, managing director at Abacus Media Rights, comments, “This is the first documentary to unite this legendary community, telling their own stories in their own words and revealing the thrilling and very dangerous life behind the scenes in Hollywood. It is a fascinating insight into an art that doesn’t get a huge amount of recognition but one that so many award-winners on the big screen have relied upon for many years.”