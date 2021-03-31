A+E Networks Korea Releases ‘Dramaworld’ On April 2

A+E Networks Korea will debut Dramaworld in South Korea on the Lifetime Korea channel and local OTT provider TVing.

Co-produced by Third Culture Content and Raemongraein, Dramaworld is A+E Networks Korea’s second premium drama. The series depicts the adventures of Claire Duncan, a K-drama fangirl, who gets magically transported into the world of her favorite Korean drama. The series was first released as a web drama with mini-episodes on Netflix.

In addition to premiering in South Korea, Dramaworld will air simultaneously on iQIYI in Southeast Asia, including Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Singapore. U-NEXT will stream the series in Japan.

A+E Networks International oversees all distribution and remake rights in Asia.

Saugato Banerjee, managing director for Asia at A+E Networks, remarked, “A+E Networks continues to double down on creating relevant and globally monetizable IP. Building on the success of Backstreet Rookie, our second scripted production, Dramaworld, pays homage to the genre itself. We will continue to collaborate with local partners in Asia to develop and create interesting shows that are distinct and rise above the clutter.”

Youngsun Soh, general manager of A+E Networks Korea, commented, “We are very proud to be able to launch our second premium drama, Dramaworld, the fruit of our endeavor and investment. We hope more viewers can enjoy themselves watching Dramaworld on the Lifetime channel.”