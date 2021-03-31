Ada La Greca Retires

Ada La Greca announced her retirement from the Los Angeles office of Fremantle.

Most recently, La Greca served as executive director, Special Events. She started at Fremantle (when it was called Pearson Television) on November 7, 1997, as a consultant in Publicity to handle all events, festivals, and conventions.

She stated, “I cannot say enough words of my respect, my gratitude, my everything to Jen Mullin and Suzanne Lopez, their kindness, their words that pierced my heart and brought me to tears. I hope everyone realizes how lucky we are to have them as our leaders. I am regrouping and have decided I want more fun in my life, so with that I have decided to take a break to work on hunting for a man, to work on my house and garden, and then I will do consulting work for events and continue my volunteering work.”